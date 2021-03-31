Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,439,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 24,931.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $75,081,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $131,215,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

