Veil Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Veil has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $1,677.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,233.84 or 0.99823042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00307566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00386282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.00721447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00106651 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002076 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.