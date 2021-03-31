Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2,263.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,175.83 or 0.99755503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00361169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00670766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

