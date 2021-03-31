Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Cap of $140,944.36

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $140,944.36 and $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,347.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.04 or 0.03253794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.00334039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.92 or 0.00921563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00413301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.00375718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00264684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,698 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.