Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,469,844 shares of company stock worth $13,510,232. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

