Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.63. 4,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,062,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

