Verasity Market Cap Hits $154.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $154.78 million and $63.68 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 138.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00141893 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

