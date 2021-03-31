VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $5,978.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.48 or 0.99821986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00106085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,570,323 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

