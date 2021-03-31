Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Verisk Analytics worth $209,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

