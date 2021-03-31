Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 90,500 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of RedBall Acquisition worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 511,444 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter.

RBAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

