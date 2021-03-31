Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 701,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALTUU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,350,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,181,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,566,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000.

OTCMKTS:ALTUU remained flat at $$11.12 on Wednesday. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

