Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 574,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,000. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises about 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of PRAX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,105. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

