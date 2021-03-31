Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. 4,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

