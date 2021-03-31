Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,772. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.