Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 101,156 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,038. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

