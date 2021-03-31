Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $29,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

