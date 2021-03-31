Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $15,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

