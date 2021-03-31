Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1,928.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,223 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. 9,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,076. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

