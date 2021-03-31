Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3,814.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,924 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelon worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. 261,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

