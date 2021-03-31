Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 174,999 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. 199,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,453. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

