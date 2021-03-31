Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,316 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,387. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

