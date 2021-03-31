Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,267 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 10,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

