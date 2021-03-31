Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 645,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.