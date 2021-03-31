Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

