Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth $2,812,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

