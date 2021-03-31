Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,147 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of OGE Energy worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

