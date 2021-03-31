Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,679.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE TME traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

