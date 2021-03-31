Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 374.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Envista worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 23,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.