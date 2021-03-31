Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 982.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,977,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,934,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 on Wednesday. 875,868 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

