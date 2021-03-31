Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 133.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 150,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,656. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

