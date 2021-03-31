Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

