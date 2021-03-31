Verition Fund Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,140. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.