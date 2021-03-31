Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 1,071,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,842,758. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

