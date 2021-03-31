Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.63 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $17,850,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $13,125,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,250,000.

MTACU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 206,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

