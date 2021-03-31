Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $9,776,000.

CFIVU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 37,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,304. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

