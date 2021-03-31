Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $31.42 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,423,000. Edison International accounts for 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Edison International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

EIX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

