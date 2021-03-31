Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cardtronics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000.
Shares of CATM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,325. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.
In other Cardtronics news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
