Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cardtronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 309,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,558,000.

Shares of CATM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,325. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

