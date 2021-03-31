Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $6.76 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 657,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZU stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.