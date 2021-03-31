Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $6.91 Million in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 671,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

OTCMKTS:SNRHU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

