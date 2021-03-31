Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $8.04 Million in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOAU. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000.

SCOAU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 41,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

