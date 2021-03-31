Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.