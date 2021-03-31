Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.66% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,522. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

