Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.74. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,600. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

