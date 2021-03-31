Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 646,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000.

Shares of VIIAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,046. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

