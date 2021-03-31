Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 707,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of COOLU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 61,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

