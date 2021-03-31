Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,128,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,516,000. PG&E makes up approximately 0.2% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PG&E at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 181,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,096,194. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.