Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.98. 33,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

