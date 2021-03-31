Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 39,687 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 274,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $610.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

