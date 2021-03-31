Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,631. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.