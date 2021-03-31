Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $6.46 Million Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 632,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCARU. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

OTCMKTS:HCARU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

